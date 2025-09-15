MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kunal Ghosh thanks ED for ‘promoting Raktabeej 2’ after notice to Ankush Hazra and Mimi Chakraborty

Ghosh took to social media to thank the central agency “on behalf of Bengali film audiences” after the ED’s notice to Chakraborty on Sunday

Our Web Desk Published 15.09.25, 03:08 PM
Kunal Ghosh

Kunal Ghosh File Picture

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has mocked the Enforcement Directorate, thanking it “on behalf of Bengali film audiences” for giving free publicity to actor and former MP Mimi Chakraborty’s new film Raktabeej 2.

On Monday, the 36-year-old actor appeared before the agency after she was summoned in connection with an illegal betting app scam.

“Mimi gets an ED notice.The law will take its own course. I am not the one to comment on the notice. However, on behalf of Bengali film audiences, I thank the agency for helping with the promotion of the film Raktabeej 2. Shibu’s (director Shiboprasad Mukherjee) team has roped in many organisations for the event. Who knows what strategies are at play!” Ghosh wrote on Meta.

Ghosh added that after the film becomes a superhit, Mimi too will thank them.

Last week, ED had summoned Ankush Hazra in the illegal betting app probe.

Hazra plays the antagonist in the action thriller directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy.

The ED is probing alleged financial links of the actors with the illegal betting app 1xBet through endorsements and transactions.

The agency is investigating several such cases involving betting platforms accused of duping users and evading taxes. Earlier, cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned, and actress Urvashi Rautela—1xBet’s Indian ambassador—has been summoned for questioning.

The Modi government has tightened regulations around online betting, issuing over 1,500 blocking orders since 2022.

Experts estimate that about 22 crore users in India are active on such platforms, with the sector valued at more than $ 100 billion and expanding at 30 per cent annually.

