Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 8, 1803

The ship Lady Castlereagh was launched on this day

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 08.01.25
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The ship Lady Castlereagh was launched on this day. In its first six voyages, which it made for the British East India Company, it sailed between the Downs in England and Saugor (Sagar), Bengal.

On its seventh voyage, which was also for the East India Company, it sailed to China.

It left the company and made its last and eighth voyage carrying convicts to Australia from England. It had embarked 300 convicts and landed 39 convicts at Port Jackson and 261 at Hobart. It encountered a gale in Madras in October 1818 and was severely damaged, after which it was condemned and sold for breaking up.

