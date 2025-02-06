MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 6, 1779

On this day, Justice Hyde, judge at the Supreme Court of Judicature in Calcutta, made an entry in his notebooks about the measurement units used for area in the city

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 06.02.25, 08:09 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File image

On this day, Justice Hyde, judge at the Supreme Court of Judicature in Calcutta, made an entry in his notebooks about the measurement units used for area in the city. The Supreme Court was the highest court from 1774 to 1862 in British India. Justice Hyde’s notebooks are a major source of information about the early years of the court.

The notes on this day talk about the “Town of Calcutta”. In Calcutta, he says, “a Begah (bigha) means Fourteen Thousand Four Hundred Square Feet”, and “a Cottah is the Twentieth Part of a Begah, that is Seven Hundred and Twenty Square Feet”. Outside Calcutta, he is informed, the measure of a “Begah” is not quite so precise. But “natives” use the measurement of a “Haut”(haat or hand).

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court History
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't leave, put that in your brain': Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza expulsion demand

Trump's call for depopulating Gaza has stunned Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands in the territory rushed to return to their homes – even if destroyed – as soon as they could following the ceasefire reached last month between Israel and Hamas
Reuters
Quote left Quote right

We were handcuffed and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT