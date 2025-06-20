No more birthday candy, school cuts kids’ sugar intake: ICSE council health push

In a bid to reduce sugar consumption among children, La Martiniere for Girls will no longer allow students to distribute chocolates, candies or cakes on birthdays.

The decision follows a June 9 circular from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to affiliated schools, urging them to monitor and reduce sugar intake among kids. The school made the announcement this week, after the summer vacation.

“Children will neither gift nor accept chocolates, which will help avoid unnecessary sugar consumption. This initiative aims to reduce sugar intake from sweets and packaged foods,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, La Martiniere for Girls.

In most schools, it is customary for students to distribute chocolates or candies on their birthdays.

La Martiniere has suggested alternatives to sweets that can be distributed, such as stationery items like pencils, colours, erasers or sticky notes.

“There are plenty of things children can gift within that amount or even less. This will help raise awareness that they don’t always need to choose sugary or packaged foods,” said Sarkar.

The directive applies to all classes, from Nursery to Class XII.

“In the long run, excessive sugar consumption can pose health risks for children, especially since their physical activity is limited and their lifestyles are more sedentary due to increased screen time,” said Sarkar.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21,

3.4 per cent of children under five years in India are overweight (weight-for-height).

In urban areas, 4.2 per cent of children under five are overweight, and in rural areas, 3.2 per cent.

Sugar boards

Both the CISCE and CBSE have asked schools to raise awareness among students and parents by setting up “sugar boards” — displays of information about the risks of excessive sugar consumption.

The CISCE, in its circular, stated that the rise in Type 2 diabetes among children is linked to excessive sugar consumption, particularly from sugary snacks and drinks available in schools.

Other schools are also introducing initiatives to monitor sugar consumption.

Many schools have either already put up sugar boards or plan to do so on to educate children about products containing added sugar.

The Newtown School has decided to appoint a nutritionist who will regularly communicate with parents of young children and assist them in preparing healthy tiffins.

“Often, parents struggle to prepare tiffins that are both wholesome and palatable. If the food doesn’t taste good, it’s difficult to get children to eat healthily,” said principal Satabdi Bhattacharjee.

Health hazards

Paediatricians said adults should monitor the amount of sugar children consume.

“Less than 10 per cent of total calorie intake should come from added sugar. Ideally, it should be under 5 per cent,” said Apurba Ghosh, director of the Institute of Child Health.

“Consuming sugar increases calorie intake, which can lead to weight gain and a higher risk of diabetes. Excess sugar is stored as fat, and increased fat levels raise the chances of insulin resistance,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that Type 2 diabetes is often preventable. According to the organisation’s website, factors contributing to its development include being overweight, lack of physical activity, and genetics.

Excessive sugar consumption in children can lead to dental caries, Type 2 diabetes, and behavioural problems.

The WHO describes dental caries as a “major public health problem globally” and the “most widespread noncommunicable disease”.