Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 17, 1807

Scottish missionary John MacDonald, who came to work in Calcutta, was born on this day. He was pastor at the Scotch Church in Islington, London.

In 1837, at the suggestion of Reverend Alexander Duff, he was asked to come to Calcutta as a missionary. He arrived in India on February 17, 1938, and began work for the Scottish Mission in Bengal.

He did not approve of what he considered levity in religious matters. He strongly criticised the performance of an oratorio in Calcutta on Christ.

He also did not approve of going to the ball or dueling. In Calcutta, he wrote a treatise called: “The Doctrine of Divine Grace, as Perverted by Romanism”. When a rift appeared in the Scottish Church, he joined the Free Church.

He passed away on September 1, 1847. Christian missionaries of different denominations in Calcutta attended his burial service.

