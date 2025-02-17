MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 17, 1807

Scottish missionary John MacDonald, who came to work in Calcutta, was born on this day

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 17.02.25, 09:56 AM
John MacDonald

John MacDonald Sourced by the Telegraph

Scottish missionary John MacDonald, who came to work in Calcutta, was born on this day. He was pastor at the Scotch Church in Islington, London.

In 1837, at the suggestion of Reverend Alexander Duff, he was asked to come to Calcutta as a missionary. He arrived in India on February 17, 1938, and began work for the Scottish Mission in Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did not approve of what he considered levity in religious matters. He strongly criticised the performance of an oratorio in Calcutta on Christ.

He also did not approve of going to the ball or dueling. In Calcutta, he wrote a treatise called: “The Doctrine of Divine Grace, as Perverted by Romanism”. When a rift appeared in the Scottish Church, he joined the Free Church.

He passed away on September 1, 1847. Christian missionaries of different denominations in Calcutta attended his burial service.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

History Scottish Cemetery Church
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Donald Trump targets research funding, scientists share grief and resolve to fight

At a conference in Boston, the nation’s scientists commiserated and strategized as funding cuts and federal layoffs throw their world into turmoil
Indians deported from the US being escorted by the police as they leave the airport upon their arrival, in Amritsar, early Sunday, Feb. 16 , 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Why can’t India send its own commercial aircraft to pick up these economic migrants?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT