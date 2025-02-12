MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 12, 1832

Foundation stone of Sacred Heart Church in Dharmatala, a Catholic church built by the Portuguese in Calcutta, was laid on this day

Published 12.02.25, 09:44 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Sacred Heart Church File picture

The foundation stone of Sacred Heart Church in Dharmatala, a Catholic church built by the Portuguese in Calcutta, was laid on this day.

Apparently a brawl led to the founding of the church. Pascoa Barretto De Souza, the mother of a man who was accused of murder, promised to build a church if her son’s life was spared. Her son escaped death sentence and she kept her word, beginning to build the church on this day.

A generous contribution was made by another person.

The church is built in the German Gothic style. It has stained glass windows. The 14 stations of the Cross in marble constitute its special feature.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

