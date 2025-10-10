Virtual interactive session with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla arranged by CISCE

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to journey to the International Space Station, will participate in a virtual interactive session on Friday. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is organising the event.

“The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) takes pride in celebrating the remarkable achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a former student at City Montessori School, Lucknow, and one of the CISCE’s most distinguished alumni,” the council said in a circular sent to heads of affiliated schools on Thursday.

The session from 11am to 12.30pm will be livestreamed through the official YouTube channel of the CISCE.

The session is part of the CISCE Inspire webinar series — Igniting Minds, Exploring Frontiers: The Convergence of Space, Education and Industry.

The Lucknow-born Shukla and three other astronauts of the private Axiom-4 returned to earth on July 15 after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

Heads of schools may arrange for students to watch the “insightful webinar live, either in classrooms or in the auditorium,” the council said in the circular.