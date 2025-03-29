Varsity deadlock, govt to draw SC attention, Governor trying to shutdown JU: Bratya

Education minister Bratya Basu alleged on Friday that Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose was trying to enforce a “shutdown” at Jadavpur University.

“What amount of bankruptcy of ideas could have prompted one to remove a vice-chancellor three days before his retirement? He is trying to enforce a shutdown at Jadavpur University,” the education minister told reporters.

He added: “Rabindra Bharati University and Calcutta University have been pushed towards the path of deadlock the same way.”

Calcutta University and Rabindra Bharati University are helmed by the “authorised” vice-chancellors appointed by the governor, the ex-officio chancellor of state-aided universities, allegedly without consulting the state higher education department.

The two universities allegedly hold meetings of their decision-making bodies on their own despite being barred by the department.

It is in this context that the education minister named the two universities, said an official of the department.

“The minister is upset with the removal of JU’s authorised vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who was due to retire on March 31. The minister has referred to the shutdown at JU because the university has become headless with the removal of the vice-chancellor. The administrative functions of the university will come to a standstill,” the official said.

The decision to remove Gupta has come six days before a case on the appointment of full-term vice-chancellors in Bengal’s state-aided universities through a Supreme Court-appointed search committee is heard by the apex court.

“Jadavpur University is a front-ranking university of the country whose vice-chancellor was disrespected by having him removed three days before retirement. We will bring to the court’s attention how the education system of Bengal is caught in a web of bizarre, childish and lawless acts,” the minister said.

Gupta was appointed authorised vice-chancellor of JU in April last year following consultations with the department as the Supreme Court had intervened.

Gupta was appointed in his capacity as a JU professor, and he informed the education department and Raj Bhavan that he would superannuate on March 31.

He turned 65 earlier this month but the JU statutes allow an incumbent to continue till the end of the month of birth.

The Left-dominated Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association said in a statement: “The sudden removal of the vice-chancellor days before his retirement has created a void. The chancellor must take steps to appoint a full-term vice-chancellor at Jadavpur University.”