MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Valuables worth Rs 1 crore stolen in Ultadanga while occupants were asleep on Sunday night

Theft came to light on Monday morning when one of the family members woke up and found grilles on one of the windows cut open

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.06.25, 06:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Valuables worth around 1 crore were stolen from an apartment in Ultadanga while the occupants were sleeping on Sunday night, police said.

The theft came to light on Monday morning when one of the family members woke up and found grilles on one of the windows cut open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family reported the theft at Ultadanga police station.

“Our family retired around 11.30pm on Sunday. My mother woke up around 6.15am the next morning and noticed the grille of one of the windows was cut open,” Subham Bajaj told the police.

According to Bajaj, a resident of P-193 CIT Scheme, valuables, including diamond encrusted golden bangles worth around 5 lakh; 10 gold chains worth around 15 lakh; a gold bracelet worth 1.5 lakh; 10 diamond fitted gold rings worth around 15 lakh; diamond and gold jewellery sets worth around 70 lakh; and five pairs of earrings worth 5 lakh were missing. Apart from this, 2 lakh was missing from the house.

According to the complaint, cupboards in two rooms were ransacked. The valuables that were stolen were kept in these two cupboards, the police said.

“We are analysing CCTV footage of the area,” said an officer of Ultadanga police
station.

Police said Bajaj’s mother, who was sleeping in her room, was the first to spot the break-in. She alerted her husband and son.

“It is surprising that no one in the apartment or from the neighbourhood heard the sound of the grille being cut open. We are not ruling out the possibility of the criminals using any spray to sedate the family members,” said one of the investigators.

The apartment, located in a residential neighbourhood, has multiple approach roads. The police have initiated a probe. They have recorded statements of family members and some of their neighbours.

No one was arrested till late on Tuesday evening.

RELATED TOPICS

Theft Ultadanga Jewellery
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Murder-probe promise before G7 summit invite for PM Modi? Canada paper stirs pot

Canada’s ruling Liberal Party source tells Toronto Star that the Indian prime minister did not immediately agree to cooperating with the law-enforcement agencies and asked for time
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

In Modi Raj, India's inequality levels surpassed that of British Raj

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT