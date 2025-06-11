Valuables worth Rs 1 crore stolen in Ultadanga while occupants were asleep on Sunday night

Valuables worth around ₹1 crore were stolen from an apartment in Ultadanga while the occupants were sleeping on Sunday night, police said.

The theft came to light on Monday morning when one of the family members woke up and found grilles on one of the windows cut open.

The family reported the theft at Ultadanga police station.

“Our family retired around 11.30pm on Sunday. My mother woke up around 6.15am the next morning and noticed the grille of one of the windows was cut open,” Subham Bajaj told the police.

According to Bajaj, a resident of P-193 CIT Scheme, valuables, including diamond encrusted golden bangles worth around ₹5 lakh; 10 gold chains worth around ₹15 lakh; a gold bracelet worth ₹1.5 lakh; 10 diamond fitted gold rings worth around ₹15 lakh; diamond and gold jewellery sets worth around ₹70 lakh; and five pairs of earrings worth ₹5 lakh were missing. Apart from this, ₹2 lakh was missing from the house.

According to the complaint, cupboards in two rooms were ransacked. The valuables that were stolen were kept in these two cupboards, the police said.

“We are analysing CCTV footage of the area,” said an officer of Ultadanga police

station.

Police said Bajaj’s mother, who was sleeping in her room, was the first to spot the break-in. She alerted her husband and son.

“It is surprising that no one in the apartment or from the neighbourhood heard the sound of the grille being cut open. We are not ruling out the possibility of the criminals using any spray to sedate the family members,” said one of the investigators.

The apartment, located in a residential neighbourhood, has multiple approach roads. The police have initiated a probe. They have recorded statements of family members and some of their neighbours.

No one was arrested till late on Tuesday evening.