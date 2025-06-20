Use old OBC reservation norms, HC tells Kolkata Municipal Corporation

The high court on Thursday allowed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to stick to the pre-2010 OBC reservation norms while recruiting sub-assistants.

The high court had on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the Bengal government’s June 8 notification classifying 140 sub-castes as OBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Justice Kaushik Chanda directed the KMC to fill up 78 vacant posts of sub-assistants by reserving seven per cent posts for OBCs from 66 sub-castes.

“The state or the KMC has no problem in recruiting employees following the old norms,” the judge said.

Till 2010, seven per cent of seats would be reserved for OBC candidates from 66 sub-castes.

The division bench’s Tuesday order had put the civic body in a fix, prompting it to move court.