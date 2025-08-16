Nabanna Abhijaan: Third accused, resident of Khardah arrested in police assault case

A resident of Khardah was arrested early on Friday for allegedly assaulting police during the Nabanna March programme on August 9.

Around 4.30am, a team traced Nitish Singh, 25, to Kalagachha in Maheshtala, South 24-Parganas, and rounded him up from a house where he had taken shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Singh is a resident of PK Biswas Road in Khardah, North 24 Parganas, and he was seen in the video footage attacking police last Saturday,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Singh is the third person to be arrested in a case for attempt to murder, registered with New Market police station.

The other persons to be arrested in this case are Manas Chandra Saha from Naihati, North 24-Parganas, and Chandan Gupta, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas.

A section of rallyists, who participated in the Nabanna march that was organised to mark a year of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had clashed with the police when they were stopped on Chowringhee Road near the gates of the Geological Survey of India’s office adjoining the Indian Museum last Saturday.

Five police personnel, including the security guard of the deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police’s south suburban division, were injured.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, also the state’s Leader of the Opposition, had said over 100 men were injured in alleged police excesses, including the parents of the slain RG Kar doctor.

The police released a video footage where a group of men could be seen attacking a uniformed policeman, pinning him down on Chowringhee Road.

The officer was seen clutching his head even after getting back on his feet.

He was rescued from the spot by his colleagues and admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Five FIRs have been drawn up related to violence and attacks on the police in different parts of the city. Three people have been arrested so far. More arrests are likely,” a senior police officer said.