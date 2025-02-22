Two more of Jharkhand ‘gang’ arrested after fleeing cab following alarm raised by driver in Salt Lake

Two among the four men who allegedly jumped out of a cab and fled after the driver raised the alarm about them on Wednesday night have been arrested.

These two men, police said, had taken shelter inside the Salt Lake campus of Jadavpur University in the LB Block and were arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The duo was identified as Bishal Barik and Manoj Barik, in their mid-20s.

The police said they are members of a gang that fired upon a 23-year-old youth in Jamshedpur’s Bistupur on Wednesday afternoon and had moved to Calcutta to seek shelter in the city.

Another member of this group, Mohammad Asif, was arrested on Wednesday

night after the cab driver slowed down on seeing cops in Chingrighata on the way to New Town and raised the alarm.

While the others fled, Asif fell and the police took him into custody.

The group had hired the car from Santragachhi station.

“Of those who jumped off the cab, two ran down the road at night and disappeared in the dark. Our team on naka duty at night spotted them running away,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar police station.

“A mobile patrol teamchased them and the duo was traced to the Jadavpur University campus in Salt Lake. The duo had taken shelter on the campus and planned to run away after catchingtheir breath when we intercepted them,” the officersaid.

A team of officers from Jharkhand reached the city following the arrest ofAsif and took custody of Bishal and Manoj later on Friday.

The three were taken to Jamshedpur on transit remand after the team realised they were allegedly involved in opening fire on a youth in Jamshedpur’s Bistupur, the police said.

With three members of the gang arrested, the police said they were now on the lookout for the fourth gang member who fled after gettingout of the cab on Wednesday night.

The police did not identify the fourth man.

The team from Jamshedpur police told their counterparts here that on Wednesday afternoon, 23-year-old Shivam Ghosh was critically injured when a gang opened fire on him on Bistupur Dhatkidih Main Road while he was returning home.

Bike-borne assailants fired six rounds at Ghosh, hitting him in the left eye, throat and chest, the police. Ghoshis allegedly involved inmultiple criminal cases, Jharkhand police told officers in Calcutta.

“During interrogation, Bishal and Manoj said they were members of a gang at loggerheads with the one that Ghosh belonged to,” an officer of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate said.

After fleeing Jamshedpur, the gang took a train to Calcutta from Ghatshila.

The cab driver told the police he approached the group when they stepped out of the railway station and a deal was struck.

The men said they wanted to be dropped at a location in the city.

But after some time, they changed their destination to New Town.

On the way, the driver overheard conversations among the men and realised they were fleeing after committing a crime and were trying to find shelter in the city.

After reaching Chingrighata, he slowed down thevehicle, called out to a police officer on night duty on EM Bypass and told him themen seated in his cab were criminals.