Two board exams ‘to ease student stress’, treat first test as final: CBSE tells candidates

The CBSE has said it decided to hold two Class X board examinations to "eliminate the high-stakes aspect of board exams" and allow students to take them like any school examination.

Students can take the second examination for improvement only if they desire to do so, the board has said.

Students should not be pressured to appear for the second examination "to secure more marks" for better school performance, the board said.

CBSE recently shared a document with schools comprising frequently asked questions (FAQs) and the board's responses.

"It is a new policy and will be implemented for the first time. Hence, there is a necessity that stakeholders are made well aware of this policy, not only for better implementation but for the ease of stakeholders," the board said in the 22-page document.

The board has advised all students and parents that candidates should prepare well for the main examination and put in their best efforts to perform well in the first exam.

"The role of the school is to make a conducive environment where learners can remain stress-free and should not be pressured to appear for the second examinations to secure more marks just for the sake of better school performance for publicity," the CBSE said.

The main examination will be held from February 17 to March 10. The tentative schedule for the second examination is May 15 to June 1.

Both examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus meant for the year. The results of the first exam are likely in April and the second in June.

"The document is detailed and addresses many of our doubts," said Madhumita Sengupta, principal of BDM International.

"Not everyone will opt for the second exam, but we anticipate there would be some students who would want to, and we would have to allow them to do so," said Sengupta.

Several schools have conducted an orientation with parents of Class X to apprise them about the two-exam policy.

"We told parents that students should consider the first exam as the final. If a student has a 97% in a subject, they shouldn't appear for the second exam to aim for a 99%," said Jaidev Ghosh, principal, South Point High School.

Several schools said the Class XI admissions would be completed after the results of the first exam are published in April, and classes would begin.

"Only if a student feels there is a possibility of a significant change in marks should they go for the second exam...," one principal said.