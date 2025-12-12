No tags lost IndiGo bags still at airport, difficult for owners to identify right ones

Many of IndiGo’s passengers are still struggling to trace their missing luggage. Several unclaimed bags at airports across the country do not have identifying tags, making it difficult to match them to their owners, said Calcutta airport officials.

While IndiGo’s operations have largely stabilised, a visit to the Calcutta airport on Thursday suggested that the problem of missing registered luggage persists.

“Fresh unclaimed baggage of passengers from Calcutta, but whose luggage went missing at other airports, arrived at our airport even today. We have come to know that more such baggage is still at airports like Mumbai and Delhi,” said a Calcutta airport official. “Some of these bags are missing the identifying tags.”

Normally, when a flier checks in baggage, the airline staff tags it, linking it to the passenger’s ticket.

A dozen-odd bags of fliers affected by the widespread IndiGo disruptions were still stacked at the Calcutta airport on Thursday. A handful of passengers visited the IndiGo counter seeking updates, while some were called by the airline to collect their luggage.

Among those affected was Fazlemonir Abbasi from Birbhum, who returned from Jeddah with a big group on December 9. “We were a group of 13 and had 30 bags. None of them reached Calcutta on December 9,” Abbasi said.

Despite making multiple calls to the IndiGo helpline over the past two days, only 16 bags had arrived when he visited the airport with some members of his group. “The staff said the remaining bags would be delivered to our doorstep as soon as possible,” he added.

A source in the airline said that scores of bags are still stored at a godown near Gate 2 of the Calcutta airport. Some more are arriving from other cities. “Most of the bags are being delivered to passengers’ doorsteps, both in Calcutta and the districts,” the source said.

Gayatri Das, a babysitter who works in Bengaluru, faced similar issues. She arrived in Calcutta on December 5 on a flight that was delayed by nearly nine hours. Upon landing at 10.30pm, she could not locate her bag, which contained documents, clothes and money.

“I made multiple calls to the number mentioned on the form but got no response. I had to come to the airport myself. I cannot go back until I find my bag,” said the resident of Kakinara in North 24-Parganas. According to her, the staff could not give a specific timeline for her luggage delivery.

Apart from the baggage problems, most operations have returned to normal. At Gate 3C on the departure level, passengers were seen at the ticketing counters, but the previous frustration and heated exchanges with staff were absent. Many travellers had their issues resolved and went about their business as usual.

IndiGo said all refunds had been initiated. “Most refunds have already reflected in accounts, with the remainder following shortly. Bookings made through travel partners have also been initiated. Passengers may write to customer.experience@goindigo.in for assistance,” an airline spokesperson said.

Travel vouchers

IndiGo announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for passengers severely impacted by delays and cancellations between December 3 and 5. These vouchers are valid for use on any future IndiGo journey over the next 12 months, the spokesperson said.

“IndiGo continues to strengthen operations, now running 1,900+ flights across 138 destinations. Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our on-time performance has been restored to top-tier industry standards,” the spokesperson added.