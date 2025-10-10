Two arrested for Rs 4.5 lakh investment fraud, failure in return turtles the bowl

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a resident of Kalyani in Nadia. The duo convinced the victim to invest in their company but failed to return the sum when the complainant asked for it, police said.

According to the officers of Bidhannagar police, the officers of Narayanpur police station received a zero FIR from Kalyani police station in Nadia stating that Pradip Biswas, a resident of Kalyani, had invested ₹4,50,000 in a company named Etchsol Technologies Pvt. Ltd based on the proposal of its owner, Subhranil Bhattacharya.

“According to the complaint, the owner of the company failed to return the money when Biswas asked for it. Instead, the owner started to threaten the complainant,” said an officer of Bidhannagar police.

Based on the complaint, a formal case was drawn against Bhattacharya, who is from East Midnapore, and one of his associates, identified by the police as Milon Patel.

Patel is from Gujarat, a police officer said.

The police arrested the duo from a hotel in Baguiati on Thursday.

“The arrests were made based on the direct money trail of the siphoned money. An investigation has been initiated,” said a senior police officer.