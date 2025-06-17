Tragedy prompts Public Swimming Pool closure: Drowning death exposes deficiencies

The Public Swimming Pool at Rabindra Sarobar will remain closed for at least seven days following the drowning death of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Kolkata Police ordered the closure after Shivam Kumar Singh, a teenager from Burdwan visiting relatives in Ballygunge Place, drowned in the poorly

maintained facility. Shivam went missing for approximately 45 minutes before

his body was discovered with his legs entangled in water hyacinth. He was

declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital.

Mayor Firhad Hakim, who also chairs the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) that oversees the pool, has demanded an explanation for the facility’s deplorable condition despite allocated maintenance funds.

“I have sought a report from the KMDA on why the Public Swimming Pool is in such a bad state, despite there being funds for its maintenance,” Hakim told Metro on Monday afternoon. “The pool will remain closed for now. We will clean it before it is thrown open again.”

Safety failures

The tragedy highlighted glaring safety deficiencies at the public facility. On Monday, patches of moss floated on the pool’s surface while weeds were visible in the water. Thick water hyacinth vegetation had grown along the edges.

Most critically, the pool operated without lifeguards or basic safety equipment. While two security guards were posted at the facility, no trained lifeguards were present to monitor swimmers. Life belts — inflated rubber tubes essential for water emergencies — were also absent.

“Any swimming pool should have watchers or lifeguards monitoring activities from the banks,” said Amit Bose, director of swimming at the Indian Life Saving Society (ILSS). “They should be ready to alert others or jump in to rescue anyone drowning or struggling.”

Probe & reforms

Police registered a case of causing death by negligence against pool staff and security guards hired by KMDA, though no questioning had occurred by Monday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast Division) Bholanath Pandey said that authorities have instructed KMDA to keep the pool closed “till adequate lifeguards and lifesaving arrangements are made”.

KMDA officials acknowledged the need for comprehensive reforms.

“We will prepare a standard operating procedure that will be followed in the pool in the future,” Hakim said. Officials are also considering implementing swimmer competency checks to ensure those entering the water can actually swim.

The Public Swimming Pool was created by the former Kolkata Improvement Trust (now merged with KMDA) to serve swimmers not affiliated with private clubs at Rabindra Sarobar.

The facility utilises an unfenced portion of the same water body that private swimming clubs have designated for their exclusive use.

While KMDA officials said clearing moss and water hyacinth is done throughout the year, the facility’s condition on Monday suggested maintenance had been inadequate. The entire Sarobar complex employs 58 security guards, but none are trained as lifeguards for the public pool.