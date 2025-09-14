MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Traffic curbs for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit today

Kinsuk Basu Published 14.09.25, 07:48 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File image

Goods vehicles will be restricted across several city roads due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday and Monday, police said.

The restrictions will be enforced between 3.30pm and 8pm on Sunday, and 7.30am and 4pm on Monday, in various parts of the city. The police will also regulate all vehicle movement and parking on the roads during these hours.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the Combined Commanders’ Conference, scheduled from September 15 to 17, at Fort William.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security advisor Ajit Doval, chief of defence staff Anil Chauhan, and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with senior officers and secretaries from other ministries, will also attend the conference.

“The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces that brings together... civil and military leadership to exchange views,” a senior defence ministry official said.

On Sunday, restrictions will affect roads including VIP Road, Ultadanga flyover, EM Bypass, Parama flyover, AJC Bose flyover, AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Kidderpore Road, Red Road, RR Avenue, and Raj Bhavan South Gate.

On Monday, restricted areas include RR Avenue, Red Road, Fort William East Gate, and Kidderpore Road.

“Around Raj Bhavan, all heavy goods vehicles will be restricted from 6am Sunday to 10pm Monday,” an officer said.

