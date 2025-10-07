Tourist's harrowing escape from Mirik; amid breathtaking beauty, the devastation

As Saturday ticked into Sunday, the picturesque hill town of Mirik transformed into a scene of devastation as relentless rains triggered catastrophic landslides, burying vehicles, destroying homes, and claiming at least 11 lives across the subdivision.

South Calcutta resident Kanishka Dasgupta witnessed the unfolding disaster first-hand during what was supposed to be a peaceful holiday with a friend.

“Rain had been falling since Saturday morning, growing heavier through the evening,” Dasgupta recalled. “Around 2.30am on Sunday, we woke to deafening thunderbolts. The downpour showed no signs of stopping.”

Dawn revealed the true extent of the catastrophe. Mirik Lake, known for its crystal-clear waters, had turned a murky brown — choked with mud and debris washed down from the hillsides. But nothing prepared Dasgupta for what he saw next.

“When I stepped outside to check the roads, I couldn’t believe my eyes. A bus was completely swallowed by debris — only its roof was barely visible. A collapsed house sat atop it, crushed trees scattered around,” he said.

Trapped & waiting

Both exit routes from Mount Queen Hill Stay, which overlooks the lake, were severed by landslides. Dasgupta and dozens of other tourists found themselves stranded, waiting anxiously as authorities worked to clear at least one passage.

By afternoon on Sunday, a single lane had been partially cleared. What followed was a nerve-wracking convoy of five vehicles, led by a local taxi driver ferrying an elderly couple, navigating treacherous terrain toward Siliguri.

The usual route via Dudhia Bridge was impossible — the structure had been swept away by the raging Balason river, cutting Mirik’s direct link to Siliguri. Instead, their guide improvised, leading them through winding tea gardens to a narrow bridge at Panighata.

“Local residents assured us the stream beneath that bridge was usually shallow with little water,” Dasgupta said. “But when we crossed, it was roaring beneath us.”

The detour took them through Timling, Panighata, and Naxalbari before finally reaching the plains. A journey that normally takes 90 minutes stretched to nearly four hours.

Govt steps in

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in North Bengal on Monday to assess the damage and announced immediate relief measures. A temporary bridge using hume pipes will be constructed within 20 days, while a permanent structure will take approximately one year to complete.

“Until then, people must take the detour,” Mamata told journalists, adding that she would visit Mirik on Tuesday.

“Two routes from Mirik are now open. One through Panighata, and another through Jorebungalow and Sukhiapokhri,” said a Darjeeling district official.

Death & devastation

Mirik subdivision emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas in the flash floods and landslides that battered Bengal’s sub-Himalayan regions from Saturday through early Sunday. Five deaths were reported in the Mirik municipal area, with six more in the neighbouring areas of Soureni and Duptin.

Dasgupta reached Bagdogra on Sunday evening and arrived back in Calcutta on Monday morning, shaken but grateful.

“I never imagined a place so beautiful could turn into this overnight,” he said.