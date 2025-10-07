One arrested from Haridevpur for selling Durga Puja carnival passes held on Red Road

A resident of Haridevpur was arrested on Sunday for allegedly selling Durga Puja carnival passes held on Red Road.

The carnival on Red Road is a free event for the common populace. A few VIP passes are set aside for government officials and their guests, but none of these passes are available for sale, police said.

Police identified the accused as Arunesh Sil.

Sil allegedly collected multiple carnival passes from various sources and advertised them on social media platforms, pricing them between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000.

The officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station, after becoming aware of the illegal sale, initiated a case based on a complaint and executed the arrest.

Police recovered several passes from the accused.

He was produced in Bankshall Court on Monday and was sent to police remand till October 10. The police said they were investigating whether Sil was alone in selling the passes or if he was part of a larger racket.

Attendance at the carnival was by invitation, and selling passes is a punishable offense, police said on Monday.

Around 100 puja committees participated in the carnival on Red Road during the gala event on Sunday.

Thousands of people gather on either side of Red Road to witness the spectacle.