Three women cheated of Rs 5.6 crore by cyber goons in different parts of city

Three women from different parts of the city who were swindled out of ₹5.6 crore in separate attacks by cyber cheats have lodged police complaints.

The three are residents of Haridevpur, Baguiati and New Town, the police said.

Bidhannagar police made arrests in connection with the frauds that were reported in Baguiati and New Town. No arrests were made in the case from Haridevpur till late on Sunday.

Police said Helena Sengupta, a resident of New Town, lost around ₹2.3 crore to an investment fraud after she started investing in schemes that promised lucrative returns. Realising the fraud, Sengupta reported the matter to New Town police station.

“During the investigations, the name of one Shyamsundar Jha emerged. We tracked him down and intercepted him in Ranchi. He has been brought to Calcutta on transit remand,” said an officer of Bidhannagar cyber police station.

The second complaint that Bidhannagar police received was from Poulomi Biswas of Krishnapur in Baguiati.

“In this case, the victim was put under the threat of digital arrest and was told that her name cropped up in a parcel scam. She was forced to pay ₹1.96 crore in three instalments,” the officer of the cyber cell of Bidhannagar police said.

The police have arrested a person named Umesh Meena from Alwar in Rajasthan in connection with this case.

The third case was reported recently at Haridevpur police station in the Kolkata Police area.

In this case, the 51-year-old complainant from Haridevpur allegedly lost ₹1.4 crore after she started searching for online investment opportunities and ended up falling into a trap laid by cyber fraudsters who included her in a social media group posing as representatives of a reputed wealth management company.

The police said the group operated through multiple admins. They encouraged her to register on a fraudulent portal for online trading.

The woman reportedly invested ₹1.4 crore in more than 20 transactions, against which she was given forged documents bearing the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to win her confidence.

The woman alleged that initially, the website on which she was tracking her investments showed positive results. It was only when she tried to withdraw her funds that she found that her account had been blocked. Then she lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police.

Officers probing the case said they were tracking several phone numbers that were used by the criminals.

There were no arrests till Sunday night.