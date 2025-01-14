Three cars damaged in parapet collapse

Three private cars were damaged after a portion of the parapet of the seven-storey Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) building on Chowringhee Road crashed on Sunday night.

A man who was inside one of the three cars was injured.

Police identified the injured person as Ritesh Pandey, 32, who is from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported around 11.30pm on Sunday when a portion of the parapet caved in and crashed in front of the building.

The collapsed portion of the parapet was around 15 feet long and 2 feet wide, the police said.

The police said the area where the parapet collapsed usually remains full of vehicles and pedestrians.

“It is sheer luck that the incident occurred late at night when there was almost no one around. The person who was inside the car suffered relatively minor injuries,” said an officer of Shakespeare Sarani police station.

All three cars that were parked outside the building were private vehicles.

Pandey was taken to a private hospital on Shakespeare Sarani where from he was discharged after treatment.