Theft at another Behala school

A break-in has been reported at a government-aided school in Behala, the second school in the area to have been targeted within 24 hours.

The schools are around 3km apart.

Jagatpur Rukmini Vidyamandir on Satyen Roy Road in Behala reported the theft of cash from one of the cupboards, police said.

The money was kept in the school by its in-charge as a development fund, a police officer said.

The theft came to light on Monday when the school reopened after the Holi weekend.

At least seven locks were broken to enter the school building. Seven cupboards were vandalised by the criminal(s), the police said.

“Files and documents were found strewn on the tables and the floor in the room. Several documents and some cash appear to be missing. The criminals took the hard disk of the CCTV set up,” said an officer of Behala police station which is probing the break-in.

The earlier theft in the neighbourhood was reported on Sunday at Behala Banitirtha Girls High School, around 3km away, where a similar theft was carried out.

The theft was detected on Sunday by the school’s caretaker. Around ₹10,000 was stolen from an almirah in the headmistress’s room.

Parnasree police station is probing the break-in that was reported on Sunday.

Senior officers said it was suspected to be the handiwork of the same person or persons.

No one was arrested till late on Monday.