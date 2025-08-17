The Bengal Files trailer halt ignites row over permit, political blame game erupts

The trailer launch of Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files was abruptly halted at a city hotel on Saturday after police said the director did not have the required permission to host the event.

The trailer of the film, based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, was set to launch at a hotel off EM Bypass after a leading multiplex cancelled the show, Agnihotri said.

The event was disrupted twice — first by a glitch, which Agnihotri alleged was due to the electrical connection being snapped, and then when a Kolkata Police team entered the banquet hall just before the screening was to resume.

The trailer was also screened at a BJP office in the city.

Agnihotri, known for controversial films like The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, did not have Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) permission for the launch, hotel authorities said.

“The allegation of power being cut is baseless,” said a senior hotel official, adding that Agnihotri had claimed he was holding a press conference. “We extended full cooperation and shared all relevant information with authorities investigating the matter,” a spokesperson added.

Agnihotri condemned the disruption, calling it disheartening in the state of Satyajit Ray.

“This is fascism, dictatorship… The film has CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) clearance. I don’t know under whose orders the power was cut,” said Agnihotri, who is also a CBFC member.

His wife, actor-producer Pallavi Joshi, also voiced disapproval. “I didn’t like how it was stopped. The state has a responsibility to respect actors and filmmakers. Is there

freedom of expression here?” she asked.

The film’s cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Joshi herself.

A social media post from Agnihotri earlier in the day read: “Boldest trailer ever. Today 1pm.”

When the police arrived and asked for the event to stop, Agnihotri questioned the timing. “The police surrounded the hotel in the morning. Why didn’t they stop it earlier? Are we thieves?” he said.

A senior IPS officer at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar said the launch required clearance from the KMC, since it was a commercial event.

At the KMC, senior officials explained that amusement fees are mandatory for film-related events under Section 422 of the KMC Act, 1980. These include film screenings, trailer launches, and even weddings at non-KMC venues.

“Once the fee is submitted, a permission letter is issued,” said a senior KMC official.

Police sources said Agnihotri applied for permission two days ago, and it hadn’t been granted by Saturday.

“The KMC was closed on Friday for Independence Day. Saturday was a Janmashtami holiday,” said a civic official.

Several Calcutta-based producers said that trailer launches now form a major part of pre-release marketing and that the KMC’s permission is essential.

“We usually apply three to four days in advance,” said a producer who asked not to be named.

After the hotel event was blocked, Agnihotri uploaded the trailer online.

“In memory of the victims of Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946), I present the official trailer of The Bengal Files — the boldest film ever on the untold story of the Hindu genocide,” he posted.

The Trinamool Congress dismissed the controversy as a staged stunt. “This was a cheap ploy to promote a film that glorifies violence. If he’s serious, let him make The BJP Files,” said party spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.

The CPM called the disruption a Trinamool gift to the BJP.

“The Mamata government helped the filmmakers by creating needless drama,” said CPM’s Satarup Ghosh.