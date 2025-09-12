Teen stabbed to death at Dakshineshwar metro station, attackers on the run: Reports

A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups of teenagers at Dakshineswar Metro Station on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the quarrel began near the ticket counter and quickly escalated into a scuffle, during which one teenager pulled out a knife and attacked another.

The Class XI student collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, according to reports. He was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to another facility as his condition worsened, but was declared dead during treatment.

The group of students had arrived at Dakshineswar by metro and, before leaving the station, became embroiled in an argument that spiralled out of control, according to media reports.

The incident took place around 2:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses said, “The group of students arrived at Dakshineswar by metro. Before leaving the station, an argument broke out among them for some reason. The quarrel turned into a scuffle, and in the middle of it, one of them pulled out a knife and attacked another. Blood immediately spread all over the place.”

Visuals from the scene showed bloodstains in the station’s non-ticketing area (the part of the station outside the ticketed zone) as the police cordoned off the scene of crime.

According to police sources, CCTV footage is being examined to identify those involved in the incident.

All the attackers are currently absconding.

Metro authorities have said they have informed the police and an investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage and fear among commuters, many of whom are questioning how a sharp weapon could be smuggled inside a metro station despite existing security checks.

Metro services, however, remained unaffected.