Messi event fiasco: Probe ‘lock’ compounds of Salt Lake Stadium vendor woes rises

For the second consecutive day on Monday, the Salt Lake Stadium was secured and appeared akin to a crime scene.

The gates to the galleries were locked. So were the gates that led directly to the ground, accessible to players, officials and ground staff.

On Sunday, unused crates of water and soft drinks were being sorted for loading onto a truck in the basement near ramp number 7. On Monday, they were back.

The police stopped the truck from exiting the stadium for the ongoing probe, said a representative of the vendor supplying water and soft drinks.

“We had almost finished loading the unused water and soft drinks, but were later told that nothing could be taken out until the police probe is complete,” a representative of the vendor said.

The delay, he said, was proving costly.

“Stock worth around ₹5 lakh is lying inside. Many bottles were never used, while spectators smashed several of them,” he said on Monday.

A clean-up job was pending due to the ongoing probe into the unrest.

“Permission from the probe commission and the police is needed before cleaning the stadium. That will not come unless the forensic test is complete,” a government source told Metro on Sunday.

The committee, comprising Justice (Retd) Ashim Kumar Ray, Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant and home secretary Nandini Chakravorty, visited the stadium on Sunday.

A representative of another vendor supplying the sound systems stated that the prolonged restrictions were compounding their losses.

“We were told by the security personnel that we could take our belongings on Monday; however, nothing moved. This is peak season for events, and we are missing most of it,” he said.

The vendor had supplied some 50 giant speakers and amplifiers, many of which were damaged by angry spectators.

A peek through the metal gates (B2) near ramp 4 revealed the scale of the damage that the abrupt end to the Messi show caused.

Mounds of noodles, rice and popcorn were lying on the floor inside. The quantity would have fed hundreds. The waste suggested the sellers had to leave in haste after the unrest began. The price tags were still visible on some of the trays.

Thousands of bucket chairs, many of them broken, were lying at different corners on Monday as well. The flexes and banners from the G.O.A.T tour featuring Lionel Messi were shredded into pieces all around.

While access to the stadium remained restricted on Monday, ground staff were deployed outside to clear dried leaves and debris from the periphery.

“We were asked to clean only the outer areas. We are not allowed to go inside the stadium,” said one of the workers.

Several flower pots placed along the walkways for beautification were missing. Gardeners said more than 200 flower pots were taken away by spectators on Sunday.