Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata turns 10, registration opens for December 21 participation

Eastern India’s marquee road race will be held on December 21.

The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, partnered by The Telegraph, turns 10 this year.

From around 5,500 in the inaugural edition in 2014, the number of participants surged to over 20,500 in the previous edition in 2024.

A significant section of the runners was made of women.

The surge in the participants holds a mirror to how running has grown in popularity in Calcutta and eastern India.

From zero, there are close to 100 running clubs in this part of the world at the moment.

“The World’s first World Athletics Gold Label Race will showcase some of the fastest Indian and International athletes alongside thousands of amateur runners on Kolkata’s iconic Red Road,” the organisers said at a launch event at the LaLit Great Eastern Kolkata on Thursday.

Registration for 25K, 10K, Ananda Run (4.5km), and Senior Citizen Run and Champions with Disability (2.5km) opened at 7am on Friday and will close on November 25 or until spots are filled, whichever comes first.

Registrations for the Virtual Run-25km, Open 10km and Ananda Run (5km) also opened at 7am on Friday and will close on December 15 or until all spots are filled, whichever comes first.

D.B. Sundara Ramam, vice-president, corporate services, Tata Steel, said: “Tata Steel proudly celebrates ten years of the TSW25K Run, a landmark event that has become integral to Kolkata’s sporting and cultural fabric. Over the period, TSW25K has fostered a spirit of fitness, resilience and endurance”.

On Thursday, Vivek Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, the organisers of the race, thanked the Indian Army, Kolkata Police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other agencies who are instrumental in making the race a success.

Like every year, the Vijay Diwas Trophy will be an integral part of the race. It is contested between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.