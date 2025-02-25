Tangra triple murder case: Uncle slashed wrist, says 14-year-old boy

The 14-year-old boy of the Dey family has told police that his uncle slashed his wrist after the boy saw his cousin lifeless on her bed at their Tangra home, sources said on Monday. His wound was superficial and so he survived, the police sources said.

The Dey brothers and the son of one of them were injured in a car crash on EM Bypass last week. Their statement had led to the recovery of the bodies of three other family members — the wives of the brothers and the daughter of one of them — from their Tangra residence.

“According to the boy’s statement, when he woke up on the morning of February 18, he went to his cousin’s room and found her lifeless on her bed. His uncle slashed his wrist in the same room, he said. But the cuts turned out to be superficial and he survived,” said an officer attached to the probe.

As the boy survived, his father and uncle took him to the bedroom on the second floor and the three stayed in the room for the rest of the day, the officer said.

“There are many discrepancies in the brothers’ statements. But one thing is clear, the two women and the girl were killed on February 18 morning. The three family members who survived spent the rest of the day holed up in the second-floor bedroom,” said an investigator.

The three stepped out of the house in their car around 12.51am that night. Two-and-a-half hours later, their car crashed into a Metro pillar on EM Bypass.

They were admitted to a private hospital. One of the brothers — Prasun Dey — and his 14-year-old nephew were discharged and shifted to a government medical college by the police on Monday. The other brother, Pranay Dey, had been discharged on Saturday.

All three could have been discharged and treated at home, the police said. But since their Tangra home has been sealed for investigation into the murders, they were moved to a government hospital. “No relatives are willing to take responsibility for them,” said an officer.

During the probe, the police said they found that the Dey family had started consuming payesh a few days before the incident so the children were habituated to eating payesh without any inkling that it was poisoned.

“According to the family members’ statements, they were getting used to having payesh. Sometimes, they would mix neem leaves in the payesh so the children would be used to having payesh that was bitter,” an officer said.