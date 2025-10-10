Take care of the mind: Mental health campaign on the go by professionals inside train

A team of mental health professionals engaged with commuters at Sealdah railway station to discuss the topic of “mental health”. The travellers received a card featuring a mirror along with a message that stated: “Take care of the mind of the person you see in the mirror every day.”

The objective was to raise awareness regarding mental health among the general public, as it continues to be “ignored, stigmatised and brushed under the carpet” even in 2025, stated Mahua Chatterjee, who works with The Hans Foundation.

A team of 16 went around Sealdah station on Thursday and took a local train to Krishnanagar.

“We have put a small mirror in the card to drive home the point that they need to think about themselves and their mental health. People might throw a piece of paper in the bin, but they would generally not throw away a mirror where they can see themselves. The message will be a reminder to them to care about themselves,” said Chatterjee.

They came across people who listened to them attentively, some who shrugged them off initially but heard them out when their co-passengers were approached.

Some actually opened up about their condition. A woman in her mid-20s confessed that she had been struggling for a couple of years before she accessed professional help.

A woman in her 40s was in tears when she heard a team member, but did not utter a word.

Many individuals often conceal their feelings and may not be aware that prolonged periods of low mood could indicate deeper underlying issues that need to be confronted. It is crucial to address these matters.

“We wanted to address not just the urban population but also those in the suburbs, and therefore we chose the local train. Less privileged people often think mental health is a problem of the affluent and something that does not impact them,” said Chatterjee.

Physical health is usually taken care of, but it is mental health that suffers silently.

The team carried placards in Bengali, Hindi and English that spoke about prioritising mental health. Some of the messages were: Mental health is not optional, it’s essential, Take care of yourself.

A team from the foundation will perform a mime at Esplanade and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) Metro stations on Friday.