Tagore in times of strife: Songs of peace on repeat at Bard's birthday meet

It may be one of the most awaited occasions in our cultural calendar but this year Rabindrajayanti was celebrated in the backdrop of military strife. Visitors approached venues unsure if the event had been cancelled, others listened to the music but confessed they could not enjoy it knowing missiles may be flying overhead elsewhere in the country. But like always, when it came to searching for solace, most people turned to Tagore even in times of conflict.

At CK-CL Park, the Rabindrajayanti by morning walkers began with a minute of silence for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. “Some of our regulars have not joined us today as they are uneasy taking part in a cultural event when the country is at war,” said Chandrasekhar Bag, who was anchoring the show. “But in the words of the bard himself, Ekla cholo re!”

Along with Tagore, he also praised Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose birth anniversary will be celebrated shortly too. “In pre-Independent India, one never thought of Hindus and Muslims separately but the current political scenario has given rise to a parochial mindset, especially in Bangladesh. In literature, at least, there has never been such a barrier and Nazrul’s Shyamasangeet is still widely performed,” Bag said, before joining the opening chorus for Amar Mukti.

Patriotic song set

Several artistes across stages chose to perform patriotic songs this time as also for peace. In fact, there was a scramble for such songs, with the most popular one being Borish dhora majhe shantir bari.

“This song is a prayer for peace and a fresh start, and is apt at a time the nation is at war,” said Shirin Soraiya after singing it at the event hosted by Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation at Laban Hrad Mancha in BD Park.

A few hours later Shreya Guhathakurta repeated the number at the same venue. “The country is at unrest now and we need a song for peace,” she said, although, on public demand, she also sang Bipul taranga rey. “I have 17 shows today and even if I don’t perform patriotic songs everywhere, I shall sing those that are sombre, unless requested otherwise, like here.”

Elocutionist Shovansundar Bosu had thought of reciting Bharat Tirtha at BD Block but Suvadeep Chakraborty recited it a few minutes before him. “It’s all right. I recited it at Purbachal in the morning,” Bosu said. In the evening at the Bidhannagar Sanskriti Angan stage in Central Park, he recited Bharat Tirtha again, along with Birpurush.

“Such pieces reflect the mindset of Indians now. Along with the message of unity in the first poem, it’s time to put up a courageous front like in Birpurush. I remember how, when we were young, our parents would ask us to become — not doctors or engineers but —birpurush when we grew up. Such qualities are still needed in our society,” he said.

Sangita Saha had come to watch the BD Block show after reciting Sankho at a Jodhpur Park event that morning. “Tagore had written this poem asking readers to make a collective movement towards progress and when we are in a state of war this is the kind of motivation we need,” said the CJ Block resident. “An artiste’s job is to project the voice of the people. During the pandemic we did the same, even if online, and now we bolster our soldiers morally.”

Srabana Bhattacharyya had wanted to sing something patriotic too, “but at Central Park, we had to give them our song list 10 days in advance, when the air strikes hadn’t begun. And at BD hall, just before taking stage, the organisers requested me to sing O je maney na mana instead of what I had planned,” said the AA Block singer, who had, with Bappi Lahiri, released a song in memory of martyred soldiers after the Kargil war, called Amar ganer khatay tomar ekti photograph.

The show at CK-CL Park featured Tagore’s works of various moods. “The air strikes have just started and no one was prepared with any suitable thematic Rabindrasangeet programme,” Bag said.

Mind off the war

While most singers — Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi — chose songs overlooking the military tension, some did so by design. “I have been singing Borish dhora today, but not everywhere,” said Lopamudra Mitra, who sang the vibrant Tumi je sur-er agun lagiye dile at EZCC. “Sometimes people want their mood reflected in what they watch but sometimes they also look for relief.”

Saikat Mitra sang — and even invited the audience to sing with him Bhenge more ghorer chabi at BD hall — but felt he might sing patriotic numbers elsewhere. “Music has the dual ability to express one’s feelings and also take one away from what one is feeling. An artiste should do both,” he said.

The audience felt the same. “My son lives in Delhi and his flight to Goa just got cancelled so I’m quite worried about what happens next,” said Tapati Mondal of FD Block, at EZCC. “I’d rather not hear patriotic songs or anything that reminds me about the war. I’ve come to escape dreadful reality for a few hours.”

Sutapa Das of EE Block concurred. “Calcutta is relatively far from Pakistan so we’re not worried about getting bombed but I am into share trading and the market fluctuations right now are giving me shockwaves. I’ve come here to forget about the war,” she said before stepping into EZCC to listen to Lopamudra.

IPL effect

Singer Srabana Bhattacharyya woke up on Rabindrajayanti to text messages from friends who were scheduled to go watch her perform at various venues. “They were asking if the events had been cancelled due to the war,” she sighed.

Shovansundar Bosu, in the early hours of the day, confessed that the audience seemed a tad less than usual. “I guess they were watching updates of the war till late at night and were unable to wake up early,” he said. By 11am, BD hall, however, was full.

Ashim Kumar Dey of JC Block never misses any show at EZCC but on the evening of Rabindrajayanti he first asked people loitering outside if the show had been cancelled. “The IPL has been suspended so would they continue with Rabindrajayanti?” he wondered out loud. “Now that I know it’s on, I’m walking in but I won’t be able to enjoy the show. I’m too tense,” said the retired PWD officer, recalling his memories of the 1971 war.

“I grew up in Chakdaha and tanks would cross our fields to head to Bangladesh. The roads would sink as they crossed and we’d climb up the tanks to play and ask the soldiers to let us see their guns,” he recalled.

Barun Kumar Basak, a senior citizen at BD hall, recalled how buffer walls would be erected out of sacks outside their hostel entrance to prevent splinters of bombs from piercing.

Bijan Ghosh, a 75-year-old from BB Block, recalled sirens and blackouts during past wars. “I grew up in Sodepur where we’d go out to see the shells after firing,” he said. “Back then we were all scared as East Pakistan was next door but now I’m not confident of victory as India has modern weapons and is more prepared,” said the BB Block resident who attended three Rabindrajayantis that morning. “I attend these every year but this time I’m hoping for a heavy dose of patriotic songs.”

Then there were those who attended the meet in the evening as IPL had been suspended due to the tension. “It’s impossible to pull my husband away from the TV during the tournament otherwise. But he came today,” said Puja Ghosh of AB Block.

Soft power

The war-like situation was no excuse to skip cultural meets, opined EZCC director, Ashis Kumar Giri. “India stands at the threshold of prosperity and this power has two aspects. Hard power is military prowess, that we are displaying at the border but one cannot ignore soft power that comes from a rich culture,” he said. “Over the next four days EZCC will be hosting 1,000 singers, elocutionists and poets.”

Mayor Krishna Chakraborty felt Tagore was a source of strength in tough times. “We are all concerned about the situation and I myself was up till 4am last night following updates. We salute the Indian army and turn to Tagore for inspiration,” she said.