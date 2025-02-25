Supplementary chargesheet ‘soon’ in RG Kar rape-and-murder case: CBI

A supplementary chargesheet will be submitted soon in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder case, the CBI told Sealdah court on Monday while submitting a status report.

The supplementary chargesheet is likely to contain charges of destruction of evidence against two accused — Sandip Ghosh, former RG Kar principal and Abhijit Mandal, the then officer-in-charge of Tala police station.

Both had been arrested in the case but were granted bail as the chargesheet was not submitted within 90 days of the arrests. The CBI is investigating the rape and murder of the RG Kar junior doctor on August 9 last year.

The CBI on Monday told the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah, that the supplementary chargesheet would be submitted shortly. The central agency lawyer Partha Sarathi Dutta also told the court that the charge brought by the deceased doctor’s parents that the CBI was not sharing anything with them was not correct.

“This is a Supreme Court- monitored case. The CBI has submitted seven status reports before the Apex Court. The parents have been informed about the status of the investigation,” Dutta said.

The parents of the deceased doctor had earlier accused the CBI of not sharing information with them and not consulting them before submitting the chargesheet. Till now, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy, based on which charges were framed against him. After the trial concluded, he was given the death sentence.

Following the rape and murder of the junior doctor, Kolkata Police had taken up the probe and after a few days, it was handed over to the CBI.

The slain doctor’s father told the court on Monday that Kolkata Police investigated for five days, of which they visited the parents on one day to tell them about the progress of the probe.

“But the CBI has taken over seven months ago. They did not inform anything. They informed about Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mandal in just one page in the chargesheet. After that, there has been no update. An officer came to our home on November 10, 2024, to serve a summons. In the last seven months, they have not informed us anything in the form of any report,” the father said.

“We were not even allowed inside the court during the trial,” the father said.

At this, the court said no one except the concerned lawyers and selected investigating officers were allowed at the trial and that everything was done in accordance with the law.

According to lawyers present in the court, the additional chief judicial magistrate asked the slain doctor’s parents to have faith in the judicial system.

The mother said: “We are not aware of how to speak before the court. Our daughter went for her duty. We just wanted to know what happened to her and how it happened,” a lawyer quoted her telling the court.