Summer camp to foster inclusion for children struggling in household adjustments

Children whose struggles encompass finding a quiet corner in their house to study or having a proper roof that doesn’t leak when it rains will get to attend a three-day summer camp from Monday.

The camp, for a few hours, will let them be children and not worry about the unfinished chores back home or the struggles of getting a nutritional meal.

About 40 children from ages four to 14 will be attending the summer camp near Southern Avenue from Monday to Wednesday. A few children from privileged homes will also join the camp.

The children will be learning zumba, painting on a canvas, doing experiments in science, working with clay, art and craft and indulge in some water activities.

Over the years, summer camp at this time of the year has become a trend.

Even before the schools close for summer, parents enrol their children in one or the other.

“While it is common for children from privileged families to be sent to a summer camp, there are not many options for children from underprivileged homes. We wanted to do something for them that would make enjoy and learn as well,” said Samita Talukdar, owner of JSR Eventers, an event management company and co-founder of The Rising Sun Playhouse and KG School in Salt Lake.

“A child’s potential is not determined by their financial status but by their innate curiosity and capacity for joy. While the sessions will be recreational but the children will learn too, something that they would not get an opportunity otherwise,” she said.

The summer camp is being organised by JSR Eventers in association with the school.

A few kids from privileged homes will take part in the camp, thus breaking the wall that exists between children belonging to different financial strata.

“Children are naturally inclusive. It is the adults who teach them to see differences. This summer camp allows children to form friendships based on shared interests

and mutual respect,” said Talukdar.