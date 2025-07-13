Killers of Bhangar Trinamool Congress leader knew route, schedule, say investigators

The assassins of Trinamool leader of Bhangar, Rajjak Khan, chose a spot they knew was not covered by CCTV and had information about the leader’s schedule, investigators said on Saturday.

Khan, in his late 30s, was first shot and then hacked to death near his home in Bhangar’s Chaltaberia on Thursday night.

The Trinamool anchal president was on his Royal Enfield with two others.

“Khan would usually return home by 7.30pm. On Thursday, he attended back-to-back meetings at the Trinamool party office in Bhangar and was late,” said an officer. “The assassins probably kept tabs on his movements and knew the change in his schedule.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the killers were possibly hiding in a thicket beside the muddy road Khan would take to return home every day. Around 9.30pm, when he was travelling down the stretch, the assassins opened fire and later used a chopper-like weapon to attack him, police said.

The police have spoken to the two who were riding pillion with Khan and escaped unhurt. Investigators have been scanning mobile calls from the area around the time of the attack.

“The assassins were clearly not bothered about the two others. They wanted to ensure Khan was dead and so used a sharp weapon to hit him,” the officer said.

Saokat Molla, Trinamool MLA of Canning East, visited Khan’s family on Saturday and said the government would try to arrange a job for Khan’s wife. “The police are probing the case. We want Bhangar to be free of arms,” Molla said.