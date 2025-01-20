Students of Kolkata Educational and Charitable Trust defy adversities, dare to dream

They lack resources. They lack the comforts of life. But they do not lack dreams.

A school where most children come from downtrodden families celebrated its annual day concert at Mahajati Sadan on Sunday. On its sidelines, several students, some of them first-generation learners, told The Telegraph they want to crack the civil services exam and serve the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them is Anjali Sharma, a 13-year-old student of Class VII.

“I want to become an IPS officer. I want to remind people about their basic rights and duties. I want to support my family, my society and serve my country,” said Anjali, who lives in West Chowbaga, off EM Bypass.

Anjali’s father, a carpenter, never went to school. Her mother, Soni Sharma, could only study up to Class VII because of financial constraints.

At Mahajati Sadan on Sunday, Soni said: "My father didn’t have the resources to continue my education. I want my daughter to study because education will not only help her succeed in life, but also build her character."

Anjali studies at KECT Academy in Gulshan Colony, Purba Panchannagram, in the same neighbourhood where the family lives. KECT stands for the Kolkata Educational and Charitable Trust.

The school, which started in 2019 with two Montessori classes, now has classes up to VII and 275 students.

Most students come from marginalised families. Their parents work in the informal sector. Many of the parents cannot read or write.

Firdous Parveen, a Class VII student, aspires to crack the civil services examination and become an IAS officer.

“I want to become an IAS officer. Without education, survival is not possible. I have seen my parents struggle to get me educated. As the elder daughter of my family, I want to succeed and support my family,” said Firdous.

Her father, who works in a leather unit in Park Circus, is the sole breadwinner of the family. Her mother, Zeba Parveen, said: “Whatever it takes, we are ready to do it. I regret not having the opportunity to go to a school. My daughter will not have a similar regret.”

Khusnama Salim, a teacher at the school, highlighted the enthusiasm of first-generation learners. “Many of them are very eager to learn despite their struggles. We encourage them to aim for careers like IAS or IPS or get a government job. Our primary goal is to see them succeed in life,” she said.

On Sunday, the children sang, danced and performed skits. A play titled Earth Cry was performed by students from Classes III to VI, showcasing the effects of global warming and pollution.

Another performance by students of Classes VI to VII emphasised the importance of education.

Manzar Jameel, a trustee of KECT Academy, said: “We started this school to widen education among marginalised communities. Without this initiative, these children might become child labourers or factory workers. Education is crucial in today’s competitive world. Our school provides free education to help them build a better future.”

“From this year, we are introducing Class VIII. We plan to expand our school gradually,” he said.