Students of Jadavpur University votes for campus elections

Over 96 per cent of the 3,250 students of Jadavpur University in the arts and science faculties said in a referendum that they wanted campus elections.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a student referendum was held, seeking to know if they want union elections.

Out of 3,250 students who cast their votes, 96.67 per cent said they wanted the polls.

The students said that though education minister Bratya Basu said in early March that a decision would be taken on the polls soon, the government had not taken any steps.

In the absence of unions, students said they were not being able to voice their demands to the authorities.

“We will soon launch a movement demanding campus elections. The overwhelming opinion among the students in favour of the election has emboldened our resolve,” said Priyajit Seth, a postgraduate student who was associated with the referendum.

Those who cast their votes were given a piece of paper that asked: “Do you want the campus elections to be held?”.

Students had to tick “Yes” or “No” and submit the chit in a handmade ballot box.

The ballot boxes were placed in the corridor that leads to the departments and inside the classrooms.

Once the votes were cast, the ballot boxes were taken to the office of the dean of students, where the chits were counted under the watch of retired professors.

Some students said though Calcutta High Court recently asked the state government to take steps to initiate polls, nothing had been done.

A referendum was also held on the need for a full-term vice-chancellor at JU. Over 95 per cent students said they wanted a full-term VC.

JU has been without a full-term VC since May 2023.