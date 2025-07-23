Student accused of rape released from jail, IIM Calcutta to allow him to resume classes

The IIM Calcutta student arrested on rape charges was released from Presidency Correctional Home on bail on Tuesday, said his lawyer Subrata Sardar.

Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, a second-year IIM student from Karnataka, was arrested on charges of raping a woman on the campus on July 11. He had to submit his passport to the investigating officer and deposit a security bond of ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passport will be in the custody of the investigating officer at Haridevpur police station till the investigation is over.

Although the additional chief judicial magistrate court of Alipore had granted Paramanand bail late on Saturday, he was released on Tuesday.

According to an IIM-C official, they did not receive any communication about the release till late on Tuesday.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the institute will allow him to resume classes, but he won't be allowed to stay in the hostel.

“Paramanand now must apply to the authorities, stating he is out on bail and intends to attend classes. The institute will then go through the text of the order. Although the legal opinion the institute has received says he should be allowed to attend classes. The issue will be placed before the academic council for approval,” an IIM-C official said.

The student missed classes from July 11 owing to his stay in jail.