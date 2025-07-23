Patna ICU murder accused visited Calcutta in 2024, stayed at Shapoorji in New Town: Police

The shooter who led four other gunmen into the ICU of Paras Hospital in Patna and shot dead ailing gangster Chandan Mishra on July 17 was arrested from a guesthouse in Calcutta on Saturday night. But this is not the first time Tauseef Badshah visited the city, police said.

According to sources in the Kolkata Police, Tauseef last visited Calcutta in 2024 and stayed at Shapoorji Housing Complex in New Town with his friend for a few days.

“According to his (Tauseef’s) statement, he had come just to meet his friend in 2024. But from his ways of operation, we suspect that he must have come to Calcutta to hide. We are verifying if there had been any related crimes at that time,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from inside Patna’s Paras Hospital captured a chilling scene with five men entering a corridor in silence, led by Tauseef. Seconds later, gangster Chandan Mishra lay dead inside the ICU.

Tauseef, whose face became public from the footage, had shaved off his moustache and beard and donned a new look with a crew cut, which police said made it difficult for them to identify him at first glance at the Anandapur guesthouse.

Sources said Tauseef and his associates — cousin Nishu Khan and the latter’s associates Bhim Kumar and Harsh Kumar — had planned to “lay low” in Calcutta till the buzz about the hospital shooting dies down.

“They had set up the treatment of Khan as a pretext. They set up a saline channel to make it look authentic, though he did not need one. They

had plans to stay here in the guise of a patient’s kin,” said an officer.

During his visit to Calcutta last week, Tauseef contacted one of his friends, Ehsaan, at Shapoorji Housing Complex. However, as he was not present at the complex, Tauseef and his associates decided to rent a guesthouse at Anandapur.

According to Kolkata Police records, Tauseef does not have any criminal case in Calcutta. However, the police have initiated a background check on the man who has links to another gangster from Patna, now lodged in a jail in Purulia.

Onkarnath Singh alias Sheru, who was arrested in Calcutta in 2011 for murder, has multiple cases of dacoity, murder, and attempt to murder charges against him.

Police sources said Sheru had planned the murder of his one-time crime partner-turned rival Chandan Mishra from Purulia jail.

Bihar police on Tuesday arrested three more wanted in the Chandan Mishra murder case following a gunfight.

The police identified the trio as Balwant Kumar, Raviranjan Kumar Singh, and Abhisekh Kumar. Sources said Balwant Kumar had come to Purulia to meet Sheru in jail a few months ago.

After the crime in Patna, Tauseef headed to Nishu Khan’s home, which acted as a safe house. From there, they started for Calcutta using Nishu’s old bullet injuries as a pretext to get him treated in Calcutta, the police said.

After failing to secure shelter at Shapoorji Housing complex, the team looked for a hotel in the Park Street

area, but failed again. Finally, they came to the Anandapur guesthouse.

Kolkata Police’s special task force arrested the

four from the guesthouse on Saturday.

One of the identity cards submitted by the men at the guesthouse was genuine, while the other one was forged.

The guesthouse owner did not inform the police about the guests, an alleged negligence that could lead to police action against the owner, the police said.