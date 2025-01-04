Staff to be retained, IICB protest called off

The Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) on Friday evening decided to retain all the contractual employees who had been laid off on December 31, bringing the three-day agitation against the lay-offs to an end, an official of the institute said.

Academic activities, which had been disrupted since January 1 when the agitation started, will resume on Saturday, said the official.

The institute made the decision after a section of scientists and research scholars joined the protest started by the contractual employees on January 1.

Gautam Karmakar, one of the 51 employees who had been laid off, said the senior-most scientist of IICB, P. Jaisankar, and the administrative officer, Sumana Majumdar, announced the decision to retain all the employees around 8.30pm.

The two announced the decision after meeting the institute’s director, Vibha Tandon, who had been gheraoed by the protesting employees.

“We have been told that no one would be laid off. All the 51 employees who had been laid off have been asked to join on Saturday,” said Karmakar.

On December 31, the 51 contractual employees were laid off by an agency that was engaged by Tandon. Only 41 had been retained.

When contacted by Metro on Friday, Tandon refused to comment on the issue.