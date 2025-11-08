SSC publishes result of selected candidates shortlisted for teaching at higher secondary level

The school service commission (SSC) published the results of the selection tests to shortlist candidates for teaching jobs at the higher secondary level late on Friday.

The commission said in a press release: “The results of the written examinations conducted on 14.09.2025 for Class levels XI-XII selection tests for recruitment of assistant teachers are hereby published today. The candidates can view their results by visiting the commission’s website by logging into their dashboard and selecting the roll no.....The candidates can view his or her score out of 60 marks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The test was on 60 marks.

The press release stated that the next stage of the recruitment process is document verification, which will follow the publication of the preliminary interview list.

The release said: “The preliminary interview list will be published soon and verification of documents is likely to commence from November 17. The detailed schedule will be notified soon.”

The interview list will be drawn based on the performance in the written tests, said an SSC official.

The list of selected candidates will be drawn based on performance in the written tests, interview and academic scores.

The commission will also publish the final answer keys based on which the scripts have been assessed soon, the commission’s chairperson Siddhartha Majumdar said late on Friday.

“The candidates can tally their performance in the written tests by going through the final answer keys,” he said.

The number of posts on offer at the Plus-II level is 12,514.

Education minister Bratya Basu said in a post on his X handle that the results have been published at the Plus-II level and the state government is committed to completing the recruitment process by December.

The Supreme Court, in April, terminated the employment of 17,206 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels due to a recruitment process conducted by the SSC in 2016 that was deemed “vitiated beyond redemption.” The Court instructed the commission to finalize the new recruitment process by December.

On Tuesday, the commission said that the results of the selection tests to shortlist candidates to be appointed as teachers at the secondary level are likely to be published four to five days after the publication of the HS-level recruitment test results.