Showtime for students

Saltlake Point School in CD Block hosted its annual exhibition showcasing projects from students in lower nursery to Class XII, with enthusiastic participation from teachers, students, and parents.

The event was inaugurated by founder-principal Madhushree Sengupta, who also opened a pavilion on Bengal’s folk culture where students put up dance, music, and narrations.

Children under the age of five looked adorable as they brought to life a village market, dressed as fish and vegetable sellers, barbers and paanwallas.

Students from Classes I and II showed how a peaceful community functions with the efforts of community helpers like police officers, teachers, doctors, soldiers, and the like.

Drones to phuchkas

﻿Class XI science students welcomed visitors with messages written in vanishing ink. The message: “Thank you for inspiring chemistry lovers,﻿” was written in ink made of baking soda, ﻿distilled water, ﻿turmeric, ﻿and ethanol. “This was a fun and eye-opening experience. To date, ﻿we had read about this experiment in books, ﻿but witnessing the magic unfold was incredible,﻿” said Souvik Gupta, ﻿whose team also comprised Shivangi Sinha and Suddhashil Sinha.

Class XI biology students showed a model of the human heart along with charts explaining its function under the guidance of their teacher, Sudipta Paul. There were also models on drones, WiFi-operated cars and driverless cars.

The economics, commerce, accounts, and business studies sections had a desk commemorating the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Another team made projects on Tata’s legacy, balance sheets, as well as communication and pollution. “We wanted to show how business impacts the environment while suggesting measures for environmental protection. Since communication is fundamental to business, we created a separate desk on that too,” said Subh Singh, whose team also comprised Swayam Jaiswal, Subh Singh, Suchorita Bera, and Kasturi Bhattacharya.

There were projects on biometric machines, LED projectors, card swipe machines, the Bombay Stock Exchange, globalisation….

In celebration of Michael Madhusudan Dutta’s bicentenary year, the Bengali department highlighted the poet’s works while the English department featured study materials through colourful charts and pictures.

And what’s a meet without a food court? Students had put up stalls with homemade items like chaat, phuchka, and muffins too.

“This exhibition enhances and encourages creativity, new-age skills, practical experience as well as leadership and teamwork. Students executed their work under the guidance of teachers and with the full co-operation from their parents,” said teacher co-ordinator Madhumita Saha.