Several Calcuttans cancel trips to Amarnath after authorities ban helicopter services

Several Calcuttans have cancelled their trips to Amarnath after the authorities banned helicopter services for this year’s Yatra, citing security concerns.

Tour operators said they had received multiple bookings for the Amarnath Yatra, but many were cancelled as the groups included elderly members who would need helicopters to reach the shrine.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board recently announced there would be no helicopter services during the 2025 Amarnath Yatra, scheduled from July 1 to August 10. The ban applies to the Pahalgam and Baltal routes — the two main pathways to the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Jammu and Kashmir government issued a no-fly zone directive following recommendations from the Union home ministry. The restriction covers all forms of aviation, including helicopters, drones and balloons.

As a result, pilgrims must now travel on foot or use ponies and palanquins to reach the shrine.

The Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3.

The ban follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local pony handler were killed.

Trips called off

Dum Dum resident Amiya Kumar Sinha, 65, had booked the trip with his 60-year-old wife.

“We have cancelled the trip and informed the tour operator. We had planned the Amarnath Yatra only because of the helicopter facility. Without it, travelling on ponies or palanquins will be too difficult,” said Sinha, a retired government employee. “This was our first Amarnath Yatra. We were looking forward to it.”

Joydeep Banerjee, 53, from Durgapur, also cancelled his plans.

“I was going with elderly family members. Without helicopter access, it’s not feasible,” he said. His trip was scheduled from June 30 to July 7.

G.P. Halder, who works for the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, is going ahead with his plans, despite the inconvenience.

“The helicopter ride would have been convenient. But I will go anyway. Too much money will be lost otherwise,” said Halder, who is travelling with four family members.

Loss for operators

Tour operators said the ban on helicopter services had led to widespread cancellations from travellers in and around Calcutta.

“The ban has led to several cancellations. We have suffered heavy financial losses,” said Raktim Roy, managing director of Dolphin Travels. The travel agency had three groups of 35 people each for the Yatra this year.

“Two groups have cancelled. Some members of a third group still want to go. We are yet to decide,” said Roy.

Yatrik Travels had bookings from two groups of 35.

“Both groups have cancelled because the members were elderly. It will be difficult for them to travel by road, palanquins or ponies,” said Nitish Chakraborty, proprietor of Yatrik Travels. Both groups were going on 10-day trips to Amarnath.