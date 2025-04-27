Schools tackle heat with early off, online class, suspension of outdoor activities

Some schools have reduced the number of hours and are giving off early because of the heat and discomfort, and some others have drawn up a summer timetable that they will follow from next week.

Most schools have suspended outdoor activities.

Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Salt Lake, has been starting at 7.15am instead of 8am, and children are leaving by 12.30pm instead of the usual 2.10pm.

“We have been following this timing for some days now because it was becoming uncomfortable for children after noon,” said Sister Sherly Sebastian, principal, Our Lady Queen of the Missions School, Salt Lake.

Julien Day schools in Calcutta, Howrah, Kalyani and Ganganagar will end classes by 11.30am from May 2.

“On Monday, we will be informing the parents. The pool cars need a few days’ advance notice because they cater to multiple schools and have to adjust the timing,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools.

“The humidity is causing discomfort to children, and it is increasingly becoming uncomfortable for them to sit in the classroom,” said John.

St Augustine’s Day School Shyamnagar will conduct online classes from May 5.

St James’ School is planning to introduce summer timing from next week, principal Terence Ireland said.

“We are allowing only swimming classes and basketball, which are in a covered space. Because of this weather, we haven’t yet started football or hockey in the new academic session,” said Ireland.

Sushila Birla Girls’ School, Birla High School, Mukundapur; Sri Sri Academy, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, and Julien Day Schools have suspended outdoor activities or kept it restricted till about 9.30am.

In some schools, assemblies are being held in the classrooms.

“I had a meeting with the physical education department and told them not to take children outside. We have air-conditioned classrooms, and when children go out to the field, they feel more uneasy,” said Jessica Gomes Surana, principal, Birla High School Mukundapur.

The Heritage School, which brought forward its academic session and started in March, is breaking for summer at the end of next week.

Frank Anthony Public School will conduct online classes from May 5, something that the school had planned last year. It has put it in the school calendar.