Schools start conducting ISC practicals from first week of December

Several schools have started conducting their ISC (Class XII) practical examinations from the first week of December.

Most of the institutions hope to complete the exams by the first week of January, which will give students about a month before the theory papers begin.

The ISC exams begin on February 12.

Pre-Covid days

Before the pandemic, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) used to conduct the practical examinations a few days ahead of the theory

papers.

Students across the country would have the practical exam on the same day. That system has now changed.

Wider window

Now, the council gives schools a window of several months to schedule the practical examinations. “We started with the practical exams from December 1. Bulk of them will be over before the school closes for winter vacation. A few that will be left have been scheduled in the first week of January,” said Keya Sinha, academic director, National Gems Higher Secondary School.

Sinha said that once the council announces the examination timetable, the students want to focus more on preparation instead of coming to school.

Focus on theory

The earlier it is over, the more convenient it is for students, and they don’t have to keep coming to school in the latter half of January or February for the practicals, said a

teacher.

The flexible time frame given to schools to conduct the practical exams means schools have to finalise dates with the supervising examiner and the visiting examiner well in advance. “We have to finalise mutually convenient dates to conduct the practicals. Unlike earlier, when the question paper would come from the council, now the visiting examiner in each school sets the

question paper,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal, Sri Sri Academy.

The council allow schools to conduct the practical exams from October. They have to finish by January 31.

December preferred

But most schools conduct the practicals in December.

“We can’t do it in October because to conduct the exams, we have to finish the practical syllabus and only then test students on it,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools. The schools

started the practical exams this week.

The Heritage School has scheduled the practical exams in December, after the students finish their pre-board exams.

“If the practicals are over much before the main exam, students have one thing off their heads. Practical exams constitute 30 marks, and they require students to conduct experiments and prepare files. If all this is over by December, they can concentrate on the theory papers,” said principal Seema Sapru.