‘Have detained main organiser’: Kolkata Police after chaos erupts at Salt Lake Messi event

Kolkata Police on Saturday detained Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of the event featuring Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, after chaos and vandalism broke out at Salt Lake Stadium, forcing the superstar to leave the venue earlier than scheduled.

The organiser was arrested from the airport as police launched a probe into alleged mismanagement that triggered unrest inside the stadium. A suo motu case has been registered by Kolkata Police, and officials said an FIR would be lodged after determining the appropriate sections.

“We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser’s side which led to the chaos at the stadium. He has been detained, and the police have now brought the situation under control,” West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar said.

Kumar added that the organiser has given a written assurance to refund the ticket prices to disappointed spectators.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said legal action would be taken against all those found responsible.

“We will determine which sections can be applied and an FIR will be lodged. The incident was limited to Salt Lake Stadium. The fans were treated in a very poor manner, and we will examine what was missing and why it was missing,” he said.

What was meant to be a marquee football spectacle turned into violence and disorder after Messi’s brief, tightly ring-fenced appearance — his first at the venue since 2011 — left large sections of the crowd frustrated as they failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite paying hefty sums for tickets.

Police had earlier stated that water bottles were not permitted inside the stadium. However, during the unrest, visuals showed bottles being hurled from the stands. Several fans later alleged that water bottles were being sold inside the venue at prices as high as Rs 200.

Calling the incident unacceptable, Kumar said such mismanagement would not be tolerated, adding that the investigation would identify all those responsible.