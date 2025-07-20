Schools shut or online on Monday, anticipating traffic snags due to Martyrs’ Day rally

Several schools will close or switch to online classes on Monday, anticipating traffic disruptions due to the Martyrs’ Day rally.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address the Trinamool Congress gathering at Esplanade around 1pm.

The timing coincides with dispersal hours at most schools.

St James’ School, The Heritage School, Loreto House, Loreto Convent Entally, Loreto Day School Sealdah, Loreto Day School Elliot Road, Loreto Day School Dharamtala, and Loreto Day School Bowbazar will remain closed.

Both La Martiniere schools, Birla High School, Sushila Birla Girls’ School, and Birla High School Mukundapur will hold online classes on Monday.

South Point will have online classes up to Class V. Classes VI and above have a parent-teacher meeting ending by 11.30am, according to a school official.

“We decided to have online classes on Monday apprehending traffic disruption in the city. At the time when schools give over and children disperse is when the chances of traffic disruption is maximum,” said Supriyo Dhar, secretary of the La Martiniere schools.

Parents welcome online classes on such days.

“With online classes, there is no added pressure of starting early or picking up children afterwards and getting stuck on a day like this,” said the mother of a child in Sushila Birla’s primary section.

Some schools will make up for Monday on a Saturday.

“We want to avoid the inconvenience caused to students, parents and teachers. We will work on a Saturday instead,” said Terence Ireland, principal of St James’ School.

A teacher of the school, Joseph Chacko, noted that rally buses were parked on AJC Bose Road, near the St James’ gate. “It becomes difficult to use the thoroughfare because of the parked vehicles,” he said.

Teachers of several schools that were open on July 21 in the past recalled children returning home late, some at 5.30pm.

Parents frequently call bus operators, causing stress, a teacher said.

“A lot of parents requested us to keep schools closed. They said pool cars won’t be operating, which will make things difficult for them,” said Nandini Bhattacharjee, education coordinator of Loreto.