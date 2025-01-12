Schools hold improvement tests to help students who performed badly do better in boards

Several schools are conducting improvement tests on select topics to help students who have performed poorly in the pre-board exams improve their performance in the boards.

School heads believe that a second round of tests helps students improve their performance and feel confident before the board exam.

Many schools have finished their pre-board exams and some have started the practice or improvement tests. At some schools, the tests were held in December and at the rest, those were scheduled for January.

“After publishing the pre-board results, we hold practice tests for our students. We insist students who have scored below average marks write those tests. A student need not appear in all subjects but in those where they have fared poorly,” said Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal, Delhi Public School, Ruby Park.

The first practice test at the school was held on Monday.

Sushila Birla Girls’ School is preparing individualised question papers for some students.

“These are tailor-made for individual students considering the areas where they are struggling. We do not test them on the entire syllabus but on portions or topics where they need extra support,” said Koeli Dey, principal, Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

The more familiar a student is with the contents, the better they will perform, said Rodney Borneo, principal, St Augustine’s Day School Shyamnagar.

“The tests are to improve the competency of students. Scoring better in an exam after the pre-boards will be a morale booster for them,” he said.

The school completed the improvement tests for Class XII students on Monday. The Class X tests will start soon.

Chaudhuri said the tests help students set targets for themselves.

“We tell students to focus on their strengths. When they see the results in a practice test, they naturally try to do more,” she said.

Several principals conceded that it was not enough to be satisfied with how much the toppers scored and what mattered more was the average school result.

“There is an attempt to ensure that those who scored in the 50s (in the pre-board exams) score in the 70s (in the board exam),” said Gargi Banerjee, principal, Sri Sri Academy.