School service commission likely to hold teacher selection test on September 7 and 14

The school service commission (SSC) on Friday said that it might hold the selection test to appoint teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels of the government-aided schools on September 7 and 14.

The commission wrote to the heads of the schools and colleges across the state, requesting them to “spare” their institutions on those two probable dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are aware that 2nd SLST (State Level Selection Test) may take place 07-09-25 and 14-09-25 (Tentative)......The commission thinks it a pleasure to request you to spare your institutions as a venue for smooth conduct of the written examination strictly as per rules....,” the letter stated.

The SSC has also requested the heads of the institutions to deploy the teaching and non-teaching staff and other infrastructure that are essential for the smooth conduct of the tests.

The commission started receiving online applications from June 16 and the last date is July 21.