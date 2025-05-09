School for needy rears little champs

The World of Children, a free English-medium school for the needy in New Town, held its fifth annual day, recognising the efforts and achievements of its students. Nearly 40 children were awarded for academic excellence, attendance, discipline, neatness, and behaviour. Proud parents clapped and cheered as their children received trophies and certificates.

The school provides free education as per CBSE curriculum as well as mid-day meals.

“What began as a small initiative at my Uniworld City home has grown into a thriving school at Notunpukur, near Uniworld City,” said educationist and entrepreneur Ishitha Mohanka. “We began with five students and now have 80.”

This sense of care reflects in the children’s progress. KG1 student Dishani Mondal, once struggling academically, won the academic excellence award. Arya Ghosh from KG2 received the attendance award, while Merry Mistry from KG1 was feted for outstanding behaviour. “I was so happy to receive my prize,” Merry said. “I always try to be kind and follow the rules.”

“Despite our hardships, my son Deep Das loves studying, especially math. We’re so proud of him and grateful to the teachers,” said the mother of the Class I boy who won an academic excellence award.

The event ended with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, celebrating a year of growth and looking ahead to a brighter future. Plans are already underway to expand the school up to Class VIII, with more staff, better infrastructure, and advanced teaching tools.