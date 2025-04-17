Safe yet shaken, chalk trembles: Private school teachers react to SSC verdict fallout

The ripple effect of the Supreme Court’s verdict declaring the appointment of around 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools as “vitiated and tainted” was immediate and far-reaching.

Piyas Mukherjee, an English teacher at M.P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, recalled preparing for the School Service Commission (SSC) exam years ago.

“I did not ultimately write the test. Today, I feel lucky to have joined a private school instead. My eligibility is not under scrutiny here. If I ever face a problem, I have the school management to turn to. These teachers, many of them very competent, have nobody. I wonder what they will do next,” she said, echoing the sentiment of many educators in private institutions now watching the fallout with disbelief and fear.

The ruling, which has cost thousands their jobs overnight, has also shaken the confidence of private school teachers, many of whom are anxious about the stability of their profession.

“Some of my teachers have told me how insecure they are feeling after their government school counterparts lost jobs overnight. Some have family members among the 25,753 axed. Three of our teachers were SSC-qualified and waiting for placements. Now, that hope is gone. Everyone feels humiliated,” said Sharmistha Sen, principal of Young Horizons School.

She added that Young Horizons School students read the news in the morning assembly. The plight of the government teachers has, however, been left out to save additional distress to the staff members.

Staff rooms across Calcutta are abuzz with conversations — not just about the ruling, but about what it implies.

Many teachers, while relieved to be employed in the private sector, admit to feeling disillusioned and angry.

Some have reported sleepless nights.

“I feel disgusted and disillusioned. After such incidents, people start losing faith in the public system. Who’s going to distinguish between the 'tainted' and the 'untainted' now?” asked Amrita Das of Indus Valley World School. “We were already underpaid and undervalued. Now, there’s

open humiliation.”

The crisis also raises urgent questions about students in government schools who are now left teacher-less.

“How will nearly 26,000 vacancies be filled?” asked Meena Kaak, director of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy. “What happens to the students? I am worried about them.”

Many like her wonder if the private sector has enough vacancies to absorb the affected teachers.

Nupur Banerjee, principal of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya, said her staff members are demanding justice and transparency.

“The dignity of the profession has taken a hit. I wonder how the Higher Secondary results will come out with so many teachers out of jobs. I had to reassure my team that their jobs are secure. The stability of our profession seems a myth now.”

For some, the situation feels deeply personal. Debojyoti Dolui, a history teacher at Stratford Day School, said several of his friends who chose government teaching jobs have now lost everything. “I feel helpless seeing their plight. I have contacted them, but there is nothing I can do,” he said, adding he is thankful to have chosen to work in the private sector.

Sujoy Biswas, principal of Ram Mohan Mission School, called it a loss of face for the government school system. His colleague Suchandra Rakshit, a geography teacher, added: “I’m just grateful my job is safe, so I can focus on what I love — teaching.”