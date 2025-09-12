Ruby General Hospital gets digital PET CT scanner

A private hospital is set to introduce a device that promises faster and more accurate imaging, helping in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases like cancer.

A digital PET CT scanner was unveiled by Ruby General Hospital on Thursday. A PET-CT is a medical imaging procedure that combines a PET (positron emission tomography) scan, which shows how organs and tissues are working, with a CT (computed tomography) scan, which provides detailed anatomical images.

ADVERTISEMENT

A digital PET-CT offer superior image quality, shorter scan times, and reduced radiation exposure compared to older, analog PET-CT scanners, making them crucial for early diagnosis.

"This will reduce the time of PET CT from 20 minutes to five minutes with the patient receiving only one-third of the dose of radiation...," said Kamal K. Dutta, chairman and managing director of Ruby General Hospital.

The new technology will be in use at the hospital in three weeks from now, said an official of the hospital.