Rs 48 lakh of Rs 2.66 crore stolen from two employees of forex company seized

Police have recovered ₹48 lakh of the ₹2.66 crore robbed from two employees of a forex company in Entally earlier this week.

Investigators said on Thursday, ₹26 lakh was recovered from a hideout in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas, and ₹3 lakh from the house of a taxi driver who has been arrested in the case.

On Friday, the police recovered ₹13 lakh from the Convent Lane house of another accused, Mohammad Sarfaraz, and ₹6 lakh from the home of Riju Hazra on Pulin Khatik Road.

Hazra was an employee of the forex company.

“The statement of one of the accused, Sanjib Das, helped find a part of the money. The other part was recovered from the house of another accused, Alamgir Khan,” said the joint commissioner of police (crime), Calcutta, Rupesh Kumar.

Police sources said ₹26 lakh was allegedly hidden at the house of one of Das’s friends in Baruipur in South 24-Parganas. The friend has been identified as Sailen.

The remaining ₹3 lakh was recovered and seized from Khan’s house at 107, Topsia Road, the police said.

Khan is the cab driver in whose vehicle the forex company’s employees were going to a bank to deposit the cash. He was also a party to the crime and was paid for carrying out his part in the crime.

The police conceded that the lion’s portion of the money stolen was yet to be recovered.

On May 5, two employees of the forex company were robbed of the money they were going to deposit in a bank.

Two men had intercepted the taxi at Phillips More and barged into the vehicle. They took the cab to a lane in Topsia where two other men appeared and fled with the money stashed in the trunk.

The police later arrested an employee of the money changing company who was not present on the spot but was privy to the amount of cash and its movement before it reached the bank.

Five persons have been arrested in this case till Friday evening.

They are in the custody of the Entally police.